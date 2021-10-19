Cpwm LLC Purchases 100 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cpwm LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.91. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

