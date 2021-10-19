Cpwm LLC Sells 15,248 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Cpwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,248 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,259,000 after buying an additional 70,483 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,125,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $247.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.97 and a 200-day moving average of $206.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $264.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

INSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

