Cpwm LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Cpwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.71%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,174 shares of company stock worth $197,691. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

