Craig Donato Sells 12,500 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $938,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $2,093,250.00.

Roblox stock opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average of $80.75.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

