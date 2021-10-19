Critical Analysis: IM Cannabis (IMCC) versus Its Competitors

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ: IMCC) is one of 43 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare IM Cannabis to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IM Cannabis and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $11.86 million -$21.42 million -6.20 IM Cannabis Competitors $220.78 million -$89.53 million -15.93

IM Cannabis’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IM Cannabis. IM Cannabis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -62.31% -20.56% -13.99% IM Cannabis Competitors -196.99% -84.80% -18.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IM Cannabis and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00 IM Cannabis Competitors 221 605 580 12 2.27

IM Cannabis currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 156.60%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 42.44%. Given IM Cannabis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

IM Cannabis beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

