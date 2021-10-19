Critical Analysis: Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) versus Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC)

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) and Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

64.6% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Aeon Global Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeon Global Health has a beta of -0.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Aeon Global Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 152.84 -$110.71 million ($11.49) -1.46 Aeon Global Health $12.93 million 0.07 -$7.97 million N/A N/A

Aeon Global Health has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Aeon Global Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics N/A -1,934.14% -62.01% Aeon Global Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Viridian Therapeutics and Aeon Global Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aeon Global Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.95%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Aeon Global Health.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Aeon Global Health Company Profile

AEON Global Health Corp. engages in the development and provision of clinical services. It operates through the following segments: AEON and AHC. The AEON segment offers laboratory testing services, which includes the testing of an individual’s blood, urine or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals and the patient’s DNA profile. The AHC segment offers web-based software, which provides secure web-based revenue cycle management applications and telehealth products and services that enable health care organizations to increase revenues, improve productivity, reduce costs, coordinate care for patients and enhance related administrative and clinical workflows and compliance with regulatory requirements. The company was founded by Hanif A. Roshan and Shawn Desai in August 1985 and is headquartered in Gainesville, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.