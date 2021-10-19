Critical Contrast: BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. ACNB has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ACNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares BEO Bancorp and ACNB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $30.93 million 1.39 $5.52 million N/A N/A ACNB $105.22 million 2.29 $18.39 million N/A N/A

ACNB has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of ACNB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BEO Bancorp and ACNB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BEO Bancorp and ACNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A ACNB 28.23% 11.48% 1.14%

Summary

ACNB beats BEO Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, PA.

