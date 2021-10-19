Critical Review: Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) versus Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sensus Healthcare and Biostage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 0 4 0 3.00 Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 58.33%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Biostage.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Biostage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $9.58 million 6.94 -$6.84 million ($0.42) -9.52 Biostage N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A

Biostage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sensus Healthcare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Biostage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare -13.60% -10.02% -7.62% Biostage N/A -274.90% -156.23%

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Biostage on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function. The company was founded on May 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

