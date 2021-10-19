CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.