CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD opened at $285.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $289.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.79 and a beta of 1.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total value of $2,747,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,805 shares of company stock worth $84,826,158. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

