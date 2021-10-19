CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Short Interest Update

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 971,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 12.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 9.1% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at about $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

