Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Short Interest Update

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Culp by 15,938.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CULP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 30,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,588. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. Culp has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $159.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. Culp had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

