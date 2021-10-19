CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.080-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$207 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.69 million.CURO Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.000-$ EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CURO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $771.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. Analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $437,181.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,460.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 119,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,085 in the last three months. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CURO Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.25% of CURO Group worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

