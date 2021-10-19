Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Custom Truck One Source Inc. is a provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets principally in North America. The Company’s solutions include rentals, sales, aftermarket parts, tools, accessories and service, equipment production, manufacturing, financing solutions and asset disposal. Custom Truck One Source Inc., formerly known as Nesco Holdings Inc., is based in KANSAS CITY, Mo. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

CTOS opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Custom Truck One Source has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $375.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.66%. Analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, COO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 7,074 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $47,042.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 15,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.5% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 44,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at $3,536,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $2,172,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $3,037,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

