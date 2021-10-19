Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUBI. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 28.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,887 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,486,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,810,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

CUBI stock opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.52. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $46.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

