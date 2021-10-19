Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $29.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

DAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Dana alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dana by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 78,554 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dana by 317.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana in the first quarter worth about $12,584,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,378,000 after buying an additional 77,087 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAN traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 519,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dana will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.