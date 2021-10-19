Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $29.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.
DAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dana by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 78,554 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dana by 317.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana in the first quarter worth about $12,584,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,378,000 after buying an additional 77,087 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dana will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.
Dana Company Profile
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.