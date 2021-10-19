Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants accounts for about 1.3% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $262,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 75.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $231,000. BP PLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 141.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,293 shares of company stock worth $14,026,861. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DRI traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $148.10. 2,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,982. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.34 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.77.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

