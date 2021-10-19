Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DCRN opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 2,523.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.