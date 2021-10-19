DeepBrain Chain Price Tops $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $15.10 million and $362,986.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00064659 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00040903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002361 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

