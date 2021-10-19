DEEPSPACE (DPS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $36,389.00

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $36,389.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0589 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00066360 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00070674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00102110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,966.69 or 0.99985707 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.91 or 0.05995760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00023948 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,661,127 coins and its circulating supply is 50,306,529 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

