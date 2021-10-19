Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $46.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Shares of DH stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $40.78. 169,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,253. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.