Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years.

DEX stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $69,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

