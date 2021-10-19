Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years.
DEX stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.
About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.