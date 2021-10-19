Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,724. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $51.33.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.76% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $168.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.95%.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.