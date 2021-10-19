Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Holdings Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Denison Mines worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 2.18. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

DNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.26.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

