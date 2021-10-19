DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,736 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.9% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,646,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,156,000 after purchasing an additional 273,708 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,137,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 2,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.57.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $56.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

