Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Griffon worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GFF. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,915,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after buying an additional 202,855 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,274,000 after acquiring an additional 91,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,067,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 384,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Griffon stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.85 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

