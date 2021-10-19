Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,904 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 36,062 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25,269 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 339.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.66 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

