Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,878.82 ($24.55).

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 1,542.50 ($20.15) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,701.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,790.19. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total value of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

