Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,395 ($70.49).

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 4,943 ($64.58) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,724 ($61.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,306 ($82.39). The company has a market cap of £7.98 billion and a PE ratio of 30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,179.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,278.69.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

