Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 66.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,862 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,109.5% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 624,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,908,000 after purchasing an additional 609,850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,170,000 after purchasing an additional 565,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $109.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $114.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

