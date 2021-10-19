DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $10.50. The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $9.96. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 24,999 shares.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DRH. Raymond James reduced their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $43,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 24.0% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. On average, analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.