Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)’s share price rose 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.36 and last traded at $40.36. Approximately 2,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 139,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $686.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.55.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Digimarc had a negative net margin of 211.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%. The business had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter.

In other Digimarc news, Director Alicia Syrett acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,138.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the third quarter valued at about $16,038,000. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 3.3% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Digimarc during the second quarter worth about $17,940,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Digimarc by 94,175.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

