Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $53.36 Million Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Teladoc Health worth $53,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 67,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 32.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 868,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,396,000 after acquiring an additional 212,948 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDOC opened at $136.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day moving average of $151.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,864. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

