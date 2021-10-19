Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,563,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Glatfelter worth $49,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Glatfelter during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 346.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Glatfelter by 8.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Glatfelter by 8.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Glatfelter during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

GLT stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Glatfelter Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $716.41 million, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.91 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%.

Glatfelter Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

