Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,485,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.42% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $49,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFIN shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 2.06. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,129,839.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.