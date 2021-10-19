Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 22,364 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,945,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Avaya were worth $52,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 77.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,055,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 13.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,782,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after acquiring an additional 805,297 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 84.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,445,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,936 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 17.6% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,883,000 after acquiring an additional 308,908 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.82.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

