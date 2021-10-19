Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Down to $28.12

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.12, but opened at $27.45. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $28.08, with a volume of 61,945 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 350.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

