DNB Markets Upgrades Veidekke ASA (OTC:VDEKF) to Buy

Veidekke ASA (OTC:VDEKF) was upgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTC VDEKF opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Veidekke ASA has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.
About Veidekke ASA
