DNB Markets Upgrades Veidekke ASA (OTC:VDEKF) to Buy

Veidekke ASA (OTC:VDEKF) was upgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTC VDEKF opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Veidekke ASA has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

About Veidekke ASA

Veidekke ASA engages in building construction and civil engineering activities. It operates through the Construction and Property Development segments. The Construction segment involves building and construction builds commercial, public, and residential buildings. The Property Development segment engages in the acquisition of sites and develops them into residential buildings for sale to the end customer.

