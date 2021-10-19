Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Reduced by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2,743.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 77,106 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 14.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 9.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 22.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 5.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

