Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,148,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 939,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 205.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $47.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

