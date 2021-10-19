Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $570.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $582.00 to $570.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $507.32.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $459.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

