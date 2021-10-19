Donu 1-Day Volume Hits $6.00 (DONU)

Donu (CURRENCY:DONU) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Donu coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Donu has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Donu has a market cap of $72,184.36 and $6.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Donu alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $74.87 or 0.00120968 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000062 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Donu

Donu is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. Donu’s official website is www.neos.sh . Donu’s official Twitter account is @DonitoInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Donu is https://reddit.com/r/Donito

Donu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.