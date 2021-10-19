DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DASH. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.65.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $215.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.14. DoorDash has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.28.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total transaction of $14,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,058,752 shares of company stock worth $2,192,090,125 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,900 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 197.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 196.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,970 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 448.3% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,833 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

