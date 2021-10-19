Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.450-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:DOV opened at $166.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.94. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

