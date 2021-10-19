DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,127,000 after acquiring an additional 340,541 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 832,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,049,000 after buying an additional 124,345 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,205,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 428.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 40,940 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $2,525,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,584,369 shares of company stock valued at $254,586,546. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

