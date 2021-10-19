Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.47. 228,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 287,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on Draganfly in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter.

Draganfly Company Profile (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Draganfly Inc is a drone manufacturer and systems developer. The company offers drone solutions, software, and AI systems serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc is based in Los Angeles, CA.

