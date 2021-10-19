DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Update

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 909,100 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.25 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. 141,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,426. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $792.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.18. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

