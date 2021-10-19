Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $1,140,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $88,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,500 shares of company stock worth $5,961,472 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.85 and a beta of -0.72.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

