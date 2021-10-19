DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €43.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($49.29) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.28 ($49.74).

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €36.76 ($43.25) on Tuesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a fifty-two week high of €41.88 ($49.27). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.24.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

