Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,742 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.02% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $21,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.12 million and a PE ratio of -3.80.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $42,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

